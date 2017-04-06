Wind, rain on the way to Las Vegas

Wind and a chance of rain are in the forecast for Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Wind and rain will briefly return to the valley for the next few days.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, the National Weather Service said, with a forecast high of 86. A cooling trend will start Friday, with a forecast 83-degree high and light winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Winds will pick up Saturday, with gusts in the 35-45 mph range and a 2o percent chance for rain. Saturday’s forecast high is 75 degrees.

By Sunday, winds will die down and the valley should dry out, the weather service said. Sunday’s forecast high is 71 degrees and by Monday the valley will start to warm up again.

