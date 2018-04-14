Winds expected to return next week in Las Vegas Valley

A period of strong winds are expected in the Las Vegas Valley starting late this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind gust blows the hair of a woman on the Vegas Strip on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

“Saturday will be the least windy day of the long stretch we’re looking at here,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said, noting that Saturday will see a high of 77 and mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be warm and windy as wind speeds start to pick up, Morgan said. Sunday has a forecast high of 84.

“Then we get the cool side of the wind,” he said. “Winds will really fire up on Monday.”

The weather service is expecting gusts over 40 mph in some parts of town, and the high Monday will be 75 degrees.

Winds should begin to settle down again Tuesday, but temperatures will remain on the cooler side with a high of 69. Morgan noted that the average temperature for this time of year is near 78 degrees.

Wednesday’s weather forecast will be similar to Saturday, Morgan said, with mostly sunny skies and a 77-degree high.

“Pretty typical spring,” he added. “Just a lot of repeating patterns going on and on.”

No rain is expected in the valley through at least Wednesday. Any showers will happen north of Las Vegas, the weather service said.

