Winds make for chilly start to work week in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2019 - 3:34 am
 

Some gusty winds will make Monday feel a bit chilly in the Las Vegas Valley before a warming trend develops through the week.

The forecast high is 78 degrees with 6-13 mph winds with gusts up to 18 mph, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

Winds will become light at about 6 mph Monday night with the early Tuesday low forecast for 54 degrees.

It will be slightly warmer Tuesday with a high near 78 before climbing to 81 on Wednesday, 86 on Thursday and 88 on Friday.

Overnight lows will be from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

To the north, a freeze watch has been issued for northern Lincoln County including Caliente, Pioche and Rachel. The watch is effective from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday when lows be in the lower 30s. Areas below 3,000 feet should stay above freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow him on Twitter at @Marv_in_Vegas.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
