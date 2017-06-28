Winds, temps in the low 100s continue in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect breezier afternoons with temperatures in the low triple digits for the upcoming week, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 107 degrees with 15 to 20 mph winds that will jump to 20 to 25 mph wind gusts as the day goes on, meterologist Kate Guillet said.

Thursday’s forecast high is 106 degrees with lighter winds, and Friday, Saturday and Sunday will hover around 107 degrees with wind of 10 mph, according to the weather service.

Monday will drop to 105 degrees with no significant winds expected after that, Guillet said.

The lows of the week can expect to remain around 82 degrees.

