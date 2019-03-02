Winds to calm, partly cloudy skies on tap for Sunday

An early Saturday morning rain left a rainbow near the 215 Beltway in Summerlin. (Courtesy of Keith Rogers)

Light rain is expected to turn into showers Saturday, March 2, 2019, afternoon with winds gusting up to 40 mph. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain is expected to return to the Las Vegas Valley by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

After Saturday’s high of 69 degrees with winds and light rain sprinkled throughout the valley, Sunday is expected to be calmer and drier, the weather service said.

A wind advisory will expire at midnight Saturday, according to the weather service. Winds are expected to decrease to about 6 to 11 mph, with gusts up to 28 mph, before the advisory expires.

Sunday should be “much calmer” with partly cloudy skies and a high of 68, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Monday also will be dry with sunny skies and a high of 69.

Come Tuesday, the valley has a 30 percent chance for rain in the afternoon, which is expected to increase to 70 percent by Tuesday night. Wednesday has a 60 percent chance for rain in the morning and a 40 percent chance in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Mount Charleston has a 90 percent chance for a rain and snow mix during Tuesday and Wednesday’s storm, the weather service said.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs of 71 and 70, respectively, Boothe said.

Thursday will be dry again, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 66.