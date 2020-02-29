Windy conditions and rain showers expected in Las Vegas Valley

Windy conditions are in the forecast, with a chance of rain showers Sunday night. High temperatures are expected to gradually increase, up to the upper 70s by Friday.

Wind, rain possible in Las Vegas this weekend. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Windy conditions are expected this weekend, with a chance of rain showers Sunday night.

Saturday’s high temperature is forecast at 73, with a low of 49. Winds at 15 to 20 mph — with gusts up to 33 mph — are expected.

Sunday’s high is expected to reach 64, with a low of 42. Wind speeds are forecast at 18 to 26 mph, with gusts up to 39 mph. And there’s a 40 percent chance of nighttime rain showers.

Only light precipitation is expected Sunday night, said Stan Czyzyk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “The mountains may get a little more than that, maybe a tenth of an inch. It’s going to be pretty light in the valley.”

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday and Monday, hovering in the low 60s, Czyzyk said. Going into next week, temperatures are expected to gradually increase, with a high of 62 forecast for Monday, 70 for Tuesday and 72 for Wednesday.

“We’ll be in upper 70s by Friday, so a pretty good warm up,” Czyzyk said.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.