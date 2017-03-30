Caesars, Gamblit Gaming launch skill-based gaming

Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Gamblit Gaming on Thursday announced their first skill-based gaming experience in Las Vegas has debuted at Planet Hollywood for its initial field trial phase.

“Our partnership with Gamblit brings a unique experience to our casino floors and is an important step toward modernizing our customers gaming experience,” said Caesars Entertainment President and CEO Mark Frissora said in a statement.

Gamblit’s social and interactive game tables, called the ModelG can host between two and four players for a head-to-head gaming experience.

Each gaming terminal offers a unique, multi-player – multi-game machine with access to a shared 42-inch touch screen, plus a USB charging port, purse hook and two cup holders for each player.

The three game tables at Planet Hollywood will initially feature two games at launch, Gamblit Poker and Cannonbeard’s Treasure.

Pending final regulatory approval, additional Gamblit games will be installed at various Caesars Entertainment properties throughout much of Nevada including Caesars Palace, The Linq Hotel and Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

Harrah’s Resort Southern California will be the first to debut the skill-based gaming tables in the state California.

Once field trials at these properties are complete, Caesars anticipates installing an additional 200 terminals throughout its U.S. based properties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.