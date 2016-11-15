Company behind Klondike Sunset Casino files for bankruptcy

Creditors of Nevada Gaming Partners LLC are scheduled to meet for the first time Thursday to discuss the bankruptcy filing of the company that just reopened the Klondike Sunset Casino in Henderson.

The company filed for Chapter 11 protection in October less than three months after its owner, Bruce Familian, was successfully licensed by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

According to documents filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Las Vegas, the 20 largest unsecured claims total more than $915,000. Among those creditors are the Reisman Sorokac law firm, IGT, Aristocrat Technologies, US Foods and State Restaurant Equipment Co.

The filing names the Klondike, Sarah’s Kitchen, a restaurant at the casino, and Evolve Gaming Management as names Nevada Gaming Partners has registered within the company. The case was assigned to Judge Laurel Davis.

Under a Chapter 11 filing, companies are allowed to discharge debt while reorganizing their finances. In some cases, bankruptcies can be converted to liquidation proceedings. There’s no indication how the Nevada Gaming Partners case will be res0lved. The company’s attorney in the case could not be reached for comment early Tuesday.

The rejuvenated Klondike was reopened to the public in early August after Familian spent more than eight months planning and refurbishing the property after the casino closed in 2014 when its owner, John Woodrum, died.

Familian said he and partner Jon Athey have been in the gaming business for 16 years, starting with small operations at convenience stores. They purchased the property in December 2015 and worked through early 2016 to get the Klondike reopened.

The all-slots property has about 70 employees and is on 2.2 acres at 444 W. Sunset Road west of Boulder Highway.

Familian appeared before the Gaming Commission in 2014 to face questions about his wife’s involvement in a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.

In that appearance, Familian told the Gaming Commission that his wife, Sarah Familian, had sold her 8 percent stake in GB Sciences Nevada LLC. The business was awarded one of 18 medical marijuana dispensary licenses by the Clark County Commission.

That sale satisfied the Gaming Commission’s concern that one of its licensees was associated with the medical marijuana business.

When Familian appeared in July, commissioner praised his efforts to reopen the Klondike.

“It’s very impressive what you have done there,” Commission Chairman Tony Alamo said at the time. “We all know the property. You have really rejuvenated, almost made it new.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.