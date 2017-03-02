Excalibur security officers reject union representation

Security officers at Excalibur have soundly rejected union representation.

Employees voted 80-16 to reject a representation proposal from the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America.

Officials with MGM Resorts International, which operates Excalibur, confirmed the vote count. The vote concluded early Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Circus Circus employees rejected union representation, but in December, an effort to unionize 260 security guards at Mandalay Bay by the SPFPA was approved in a 163-79 vote. The Mandalay group is now part of the union’s Casino Hotel Industry Police division, and leaders have been in town this week for the first contract negotiations.

The union also was approved last month to represent security officers at the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Pennsylvania, owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.