Here are some takeaways from entertaining, educational Global Gaming Expo

It’s easy to get distracted on the trade-show floor of the Global Gaming Expo because it’s like a giant carnival — bells, whistles, bright lights, product hawkers, celebrities and pretty people included.

While the thousands of exhibitors battled for attention for three days last week, there was also business conducted and issues debated in the event attended by more than 25,000 people at The Venetian and the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

The mission of the American Gaming Association, which produces the big show every year, is not only to bring the industry together to see what everybody’s introducing to the market but to talk about and educate people about the challenges that face the industry so important to Southern Nevada.

Entertaining technology was front and center on the floor and it’s hard to go wrong when you have Vanna White, The Soup Nazi, Penn & Teller and Shaquille O’Neal greeting people under one roof.

But again, G2E is a learning experience and here are some of the takeaways from this year’s show:

The big push is for legalized national sports wagering.

Every day of the show, there was a speaker, panel or discussion about introducing race and sports books to the public nationwide. The American Gaming Association is leading that charge, issuing a 32-page report on legalizing and regulating sports betting in the United States. And who better to do that than two Brits, since Europe has been doing it for years?

David Forrest is a professor of economics at the University of Liverpool while Rick Parry has been a longtime consultant to soccer leagues worldwide on protecting the integrity of games while helping to develop strategies on the gambling front.

Currently, a nationwide sports betting network is blocked by the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, passed in 1992. It grandfathered four states to allow sports wagering, but Nevada is the only one that can take bets on individual games. In Oregon, Montana and Delaware, forms of parlay betting are legal.

The report Forrest and Parry prepared compares the U.S. regulatory regime on gaming to Russia and China. The big danger, they say, is that black-market gambling would flourish unless the federal government asserts itself. And, in so doing, the government would open a new revenue source for states.

Legalizing sports wagering would offer superior consumer protections, prevent abuse by organized crime and extend the tax base of government while adding a level of integrity to the sport because invested sports books would keep a close watch on line movements and how the games are played.

The authors outlined a process to develop a regulatory system based on what Great Britain has done.

The question is how eager lawmakers will be to repeal the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act and develop a new regulatory body.

While the gaming association is optimistic that it can press for a proposal within three to five years, panelists at G2E sessions warned that it could be a long journey and not to expect any immediate difference when the makeup of the Senate and House and the presidency change.

Coolest new gadget? It may be JCM Global’s Fuzion device.

Executives with the company showed how the machine can interface with a smartphone through a Bluetooth connection. The device, which has yet to get regulatory approval in Nevada, would enable users to fill out IRS W2-G forms on the screen when a qualifying jackpot is hit.

It also can place race and sports wagers from the device and real-time currency exchanges on-site.

With the emphasis on attracting international visitors, that latter feature is an important addition.

Important additions to the Hall of Fame.

The American Gaming Association announced the Class of 2016 Gaming Hall of Fame additions, recognized in a dinner last week.

While some of the names may not be too familiar, their work certainly is worth recognition.

Game technology pioneer John Acres, whose most notable contribution to the industry may be his development of player tracking systems; Lyle Berman, an extraordinary poker player and co-founder of Grand Casinos, which developed Las Vegas-style casinos now popular in 40 states; and Don Brinkerhoff, an architect who designed many of Las Vegas’ familiar landmarks, including

The Mirage’s volcano, were enshrined. Others honored were Redenia Gilliam-Mosee, the first African-American casino vice president in Atlantic City, and Richard A. “Skip” Hayward, a tribal gaming visionary.

The new Ainsworth Game Technology building is a hit.

It’s hard to miss the new manufacturing and distribution facility off the southern 215 Beltway near Jones Boulevard.

G2E visitors were invited to take a field trip to the new facility during the show. On Friday, the company’s 93-year-old founder, Len Ainsworth, was slated to be on hand for Gov. Brian Sandoval’s ribbon-cutting appearance.

In addition to opening the new space, Len Ainsworth was recognized by the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers with the initial Jens Halle Memorial Award Honoring Excellence in Commercial Gaming Professionalism.

The same organization also honored a name familiar to those who have read Inside Gaming over the years — former columnist Howard Stutz, who was presented the Peter Mead Memorial Award Honoring Excellence in Gaming Media and Communications.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.