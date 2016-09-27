Posted Updated 

Nevada mining in the spotlight at MINExpo convention

Nevada mining in the spotlight at MINExpo convention

web1_mineexpo_092616_02_7082183.jpg
People walk during MINExpo International at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Around 40,000 people are attending the world's largest mining show. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Nevada mining in the spotlight at MINExpo convention

web1_mineexpo_092616_07_7082183.jpg
Two women stand for a photo in front of a Caterpillar Minestar wheel loader during MINExpo International at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Around 40,000 people are attending the world's largest mining show. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Nevada mining in the spotlight at MINExpo convention

web1_mineexpo_092616_01_7082183.jpg
A man walks by the Marigold Works booth during MINExpo International at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Around 40,000 people are attending the world's largest mining show. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Nevada mining in the spotlight at MINExpo convention

web1_mineexpo_092616_06_7082183.jpg
Elizabeth Swagzdis stands in front of a Goodyear RM-4AT tire during MINExpo International at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. The tire is 12-foot-tall and weighs 11,500 pounds. Around 40,000 people are attending the world's largest mining show. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Nevada mining in the spotlight at MINExpo convention

web1_mineexpo_092616_10_7082183.jpg
A man stands beside a Liebherr T 284 haul truck during MINExpo International at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Around 40,000 people are attending the world's largest mining show. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Nevada mining in the spotlight at MINExpo convention

web1_mineexpo_092616_09_7082183.jpg
Two men pose for a photo in front of a Komatsu PC4000-11 mining shovel during MINExpo International at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Around 40,000 people are attending the world's largest mining show. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Nevada mining in the spotlight at MINExpo convention

web1_mineexpo_092616_04_7082183.jpg
People tour the Komatsu 930E haul truck during MINExpo International at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Around 40,000 people are attending the world's largest mining show. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Nevada mining in the spotlight at MINExpo convention

web1_mineexpo_092616_05_7082183.jpg
People gather around the Caterpillar Minestar hydraulic shovel during MINExpo International at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Around 40,000 people are attending the world's largest mining show. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Nevada mining in the spotlight at MINExpo convention

web1_mineexpo_092616_08_7082183.jpg
People gather around the Caterpillar 794 AC mining truck during MINExpo International at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Around 40,000 people are attending the world's largest mining show. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Nevada mining in the spotlight at MINExpo convention

web1_mineexpo_092616_11_7082183.jpg
A man looks at the tires of the Liebherr T 284 haul truck during MINExpo International at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Around 40,000 people are attending the world's largest mining show. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Nevada mining in the spotlight at MINExpo convention

web1_mineexpo_092616_12_7082183.jpg
Men look at tire protection chains in the Erlau booth during MINExpo International at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Around 40,000 people are attending the world's largest mining show. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Nevada mining in the spotlight at MINExpo convention

web1_mineexpo_092616_13_7082183.jpg
A Varel rotary percussion bit is seen during MINExpo International at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Around 40,000 people are attending the world's largest mining show. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

By ALEXANDER S. COREY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The international mining industry is well aware of the Silver State’s standing as a producer of precious minerals, but the Nevada industry is getting a bigger spotlight this week in Southern Nevada.

Approximately 40,000 people from more than 130 countries, including the U.S. are expected to attend MINExpo this week at the Las Vegas Convention center. The event, which kicked off Sunday, runs through Wednesday.

More than 1,900 exhibitors from 37 countries around the world have staked claim to over 840,000-square-feet of exhibit space.

Dana Bennett, president of the Nevada Mining Association said that Nevada companies have tightened expenses as commodity prices have dropped.

There are about 20 minerals produced in Nevada and 230 mines across the state, according to Bennett.

Bennett said that historically, commodity prices have increased in recessionary years and decreased in non-recessionary years.

“During the recession, we were the only industry that was having job gains,” said Bennett.

According a September report from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, the mining and logging job sectors declined 5.9 percent year-to-date. The employment department attributed those job losses to weakened gold prices.

While gold and silver remain the bulk of mineral production in Nevada, the state ranks second or third in the world in the production of Diatomaceous earth, Bennett said. The fossilized remains of tiny aquatic organisms are used in paint, pool filters and wine and beer filters.

Another commodity that has increased in recent years — particularly in Southern Nevada — is gypsum, which is used in wallboard and in construction materials, Bennett said. Gypsum production slowed during the recession as construction declined.

In 2015, the U.S. was the fourth-largest gold producer in the world, with Nevada’s gold production accounting for 83 percent of the U.S. total, according to the Nevada Mining Association.

There are approximately 565,000 direct mining industry jobs in the U.S., according to the National Mining Association.

Joseph Hooker, business development manager with Las Vegas-based Allsite Structure Rentals, said the company has typically worked with aviation and construction companies but is now trying to cater to mining companies.

The company rents tentlike structures for industrial and commercial use, often for companies that need something up quickly. The structures are built with an aluminum frame and are covered with fabric.

“There’s a big market for it and we’re looking to increase our share of it,” said Hooker.

That attendance numbers for 2016 have rivaled those of 2012 in spite of the mining industry coming out of a “prolonged downturn” is encouraging, said Luke Popovich, vice president of external communications for the National Mining Association.

“The commodity boom that fueled all the money going into the 2012 show — and caused it to be such a success — ended up in a bust about the time that that show took place,” said Popovich.

In response to revenue declines, Popovich said the industry has had to embrace technology now more than ever in order to increase efficiency.

“That’s put incentive on the equipment suppliers at this exhibition, to determine how they can improve productivity at these mines, using big data for example, using sensors, motion detection equipment,” said Popovich.

Contact Alexander S. Corey at acorey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0270. Find @acoreynews on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...