J.C. Penney hiring 600 seasonal workers in Las Vegas area

J.C. Penney Co. plans to hire 600 seasonal associates in the Las Vegas area for the holidays.

Local employees are needed for a variety of customer service and support positions, including cashier, replenishment specialist, merchandise support specialist and more.

In a statement, the company said it offers seasonal workers a full associate discount up to 25 percent as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

Hiring begins in early October and continues through the holiday season.

Those interested can apply in-store using the applicant kiosk or online by visiting jcpcareers.com.