Posted 

J.C. Penney hiring 600 seasonal workers in Las Vegas area


LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

J.C. Penney Co. plans to hire 600 seasonal associates in the Las Vegas area for the holidays.

Local employees are needed for a variety of customer service and support positions, including cashier, replenishment specialist, merchandise support specialist and more.

In a statement, the company said it offers seasonal workers a full associate discount up to 25 percent as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

Hiring begins in early October and continues through the holiday season.

Those interested can apply in-store using the applicant kiosk or online by visiting jcpcareers.com.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...