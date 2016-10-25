Jobless rate drops in all of Nevada’s metro areas

In September, unemployment rates fell by more than 1 percent year-over-year in all three of Nevada’s major population areas — Carson City, Reno-Sparks and Las Vegas.

That’s according to a report released Tuesday by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. In Carson City and Las Vegas, unemployment rates dropped from 6 percent in August to 5.6 percent in September.

Unemployment in Reno-Sparks dropped from 4.9 percent in August to 4.5 percent in September.

Statewide, unemployment in September fell to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.8 percent, down from 0.5 percent in August.

Unemployment rates in all 17 of Nevada’s counties also fell, ranging from a low of 4.1 percent in Elko, to a high of 8 percent in Mineral.

“Despite monthly volatility in job growth, the metro areas continue to experience positive economic improvement,” said Bill Anderson, chief economist for the employment department.

Las Vegas payrolls grew 2.2 percent year-over-year, an increase of 20,300 payrolls since September 2015. Goods-producing industries in the area added a non-seasonally adjusted 7,800 jobs while service providers gained a non-seasonally adjusted 13,100 jobs over that period.

Last month, the employment department reported that the state had recovered all 186,400 jobs lost during the recession and surpassed total employment prior to the recession.

Contact Alexander S. Corey at acorey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0270. Find @acoreynews on Twitter.