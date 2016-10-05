Nevada governor calls special session for Monday to consider Raiders stadium plan

CARSON CITY — A special legislative session to consider financing for a domed NFL stadium in Clark County and expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center will commence 8 a.m. Monday, Gov. Brian Sandoval said Wednesday.

Lawmakers will consider legislation to raise the hotel room tax rate in the county to finance $750 million of the $1.9 billion stadium, a project that could lure the Oakland Raiders football team to the Las Vegas Valley and provide the “entertainment capital of the world” a venue to host large-scale events.

Sandoval, a two-term Republican governor, said he’ll issue a proclamation detailing the agenda for the special session on Sunday. Once he signs the document, legislators are banned from fundraising until two weeks after the session ends.

Sandoval in a statement said the special session will not include funding for education savings accounts, which many Republican lawmakers had hoped for after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled the program was constitutional but cannot be funded with money designated for public education.

“I recognize the magnitude of this sweeping policy measure and consider it a major component of the reform package ushered in during the last legislative session,” Sandoval said.

“Protecting this program is a top priority for me,” Sandoval said, but added, “There is simply not enough time to add it to next week’s Special Session with full confidence that a rushed outcome will pass constitutional muster.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

