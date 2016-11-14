W Las Vegas appoints general manager, VP of sales

W Las Vegas has announced the appointment of Mark Eberwein as general manager and Christopher Adam Baran as vice president of sales and marketing. Eberwein brings to his new role more than 20 years of hospitality industry expertise with a focus on food and beverage practices and Baran more than 12 years of experience in strategic marketing at resorts and destinations.

“I am honored to be named general manager of the newest addition to the W Hotels portfolio and the hottest addition to the Strip,” Eberwein said in a statement. “I can’t wait to lead the hotel’s stellar team in making W Las Vegas the most exciting and vibrant destination in Vegas.”

W Las Vegas, a 289-room tower within the SLS Las Vegas, is now accepting reservations for its opening on Dec. 1. The hotel will feature a private guest entrance and W Brand amenities, including the WET rooftop pool and The Living Room.