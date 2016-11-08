2 in custody after leading police on car chase on 215 Beltway

Two people are in custody after a stolen vehicle led police on a chase on the 215 Beltway on Monday night, Las Vegas police said.

The vehicle was stolen in early November from a parking lot of a strip mall at 5623 Centennial Center Blvd., near Ann Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Leon DeSimone said.

The short pursuit occurred on the 215 Beltway between Ann Road and Hualapai Way about 6 p.m. before the stolen vehicle crashed. The beltway was shut down after the minor accident.

A perimeter was set up on the 215 Beltway after two people ran away from the car. They were arrested shortly afterward, DeSimone said.

