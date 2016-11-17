Former Las Vegas Strip illusionist pleads guilty in child porn case

Former Strip illusionist Jan Rouven pleaded guilty Thursday in Las Vegas to possessing, receiving and distributing child pornography.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 16 before U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro.

Rouven’s guilty pleas resolved his federal trial, which began Monday. During opening statements in the case, prosecutors said investigators found more than 9,000 videos containing child pornography on nine devices scattered around Rouven’s property.

He is the former star of the “The New Illusions” show at Tropicana Las Vegas. He was indicted under his full name, Jan Rouven Fuechtener.

