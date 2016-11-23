1 dead after shooting in east Las Vegas Valley

A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in the east valley.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at 5101 E. Twain Ave., near Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Timothy Hatchett said.

The man shot was pronounced dead on scene.

As of 8:45 p.m. it was unclear what led up to the shooting. No suspect was in custody.

The county coroner’s office will name the man killed once family has been notified.

