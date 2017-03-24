Posted Updated 

Clark County coroner IDs man fatally shot during family fight

A man sits with his head down while Las Vegas police officers investigate a shooting near the 10200 block of Yarmouth Sea Court on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A neighbor near the 10200 block of Yarmouth Sea Court looks at a scene where Las Vegas police officers were investigating a shooting on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A woman reacts while Las Vegas police officers investigate a shooting near the 10200 block of Yarmouth Sea Court on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Las Vegas police officers investigate a shooting near the 10200 block of Yarmouth Sea Court on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

By Max Michor
Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Clark County coroner has identified the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed during a family fight earlier this month in the northwest valley.

Las Vegas police said Nicholas Caples died March 17 after his brother shot him in their home at 10224 Yarmouth Sea Court, near Farm Road and North Hualapai Way.

Police said Caples was armed with a large knife and trying to fight his father when his 22-year-old brother shot him with a handgun.

Caples last attended Arbor View High School, Clark County School District records show, but a district spokesman would not whether he had graduated.

The Clark County district attorney will decide whether any arrests will be made in connection with the shooting.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 