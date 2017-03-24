Clark County coroner IDs man fatally shot during family fight

The Clark County coroner has identified the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed during a family fight earlier this month in the northwest valley.

Las Vegas police said Nicholas Caples died March 17 after his brother shot him in their home at 10224 Yarmouth Sea Court, near Farm Road and North Hualapai Way.

Police said Caples was armed with a large knife and trying to fight his father when his 22-year-old brother shot him with a handgun.

Caples last attended Arbor View High School, Clark County School District records show, but a district spokesman would not whether he had graduated.

The Clark County district attorney will decide whether any arrests will be made in connection with the shooting.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.