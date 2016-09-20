Clark County coroner IDs man killed Sunday in North Las Vegas shooting

The man shot and killed in North Las Vegas early Sunday morning has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Oscar Barragan, 19, whose city of residence is unknown, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a spokeswoman from the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

North Las Vegas police responded to a call shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of East Wright Avenue. Barragan was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Perez said Sunday.

Perez said the incident did not appear to be random, and a small blue pickup truck may have been involved.

Barragan was a father to a 1-year-old and a newborn, according to a GoFundMe page created to raise money for funeral expenses.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.