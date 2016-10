Las Vegas police are responding to a Saturday night homicide at the Clark County Detention Center.

Officers responded to the homicide at the jail, 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., at 5:47 p.m. Police said the incident involved inmates only, not officers.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.