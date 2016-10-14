Las Vegas man convicted in death of a marijuana dealer

A federal jury this week convicted a Las Vegas man in the November 2013 shooting death of a marijuana supplier during a drug deal in a North Las Vegas apartment.

Louis Matthews, 35, was convicted Wednesday of one count of conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute and one count of using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, according to the Nevada U.S. attorney’s office.

A co-defendant, John Thomas, 25, pleaded guilty to the same charges and another co-defendant, Julio Nunez, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and discharging a weapon during a drug trafficking crime. Both men are from Las Vegas and waiting to be sentenced.

The drug supplier, Luciano Madrigal-Herrera, was shot while trying to sell 20 pounds of marijuana in the apartment, according to prosecutors.

A fourth defendant, Angel Juarez, 29, of North Las Vegas, is waiting to be tried.

Matthews is to be sentenced before U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan on Jan. 12.

