Sunday morning shooting near Las Vegas airport leaves man dead

A man died early Sunday morning after a shooting blocks from McCarran International Airport.

Police responded to a call about 1:20 a.m. from the 1200 block of East Hacienda Avenue, near Maryland Parkway. There, responders found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Lt. Carlos Hank with the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man was pronounced dead after arriving at University Medical Center, Hank said.

No other details were available. Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating.

