Suspect charged in death of Clark County inmate found bleeding in cell

A suspect has been charged following the death of an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center, who was found bleeding from the head in his cell Saturday, according to a Metro press release.

At about 5:30 p.m. a corrections officer found the injured inmate during routine inspections, the release says. The inmate died at UMC later that evening.

Evidence at the scene suggests that a physical altercation may have taken place between the inmate and the suspect, 33-year-old Franklin Sharp, according to the press release.

Sharp faces charges for attempted grand larceny and attempted burglary and now one count of open murder.

Metro encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact the Metro Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

