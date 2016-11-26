Woman arrested in connection with homicide near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide downtown Friday afternoon.

Porshay Banks, 24, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center and faces one count of accessory to murder, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

About 1 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to 2108 Sunrise Ave. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police believe Banks dragged the man outside after he was shot, the release said. The shooter has yet to be arrested, and the motive remains unknown.

This is the 154th homicide investigated by Metro in 2016. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the man after his family is notified.

