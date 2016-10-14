Las Vegas baby sitter arrested in connection with infant’s death

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with the death of an 18-month-old girl he was baby-sitting Thursday.

Metro officers responded to reports of an unresponsive baby at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn and Paradise roads, at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Lyriq Elaine Clayton was taken to Sunrise Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Medical staff believed her injuries were consistent with abuse, the release said. The Clark County coroner’s office determined Clayton’s cause of death was scalding burns with thermal injuries.

Metro’s Abuse and Neglect Section began investigating and identified 21-year-old Demond Billingsley, who was not related to the child but was babysitting her the day she died, as a suspect in the case.

He was arrested without incident Friday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder by child abuse.

Anyone with information on Clayton’s death can contact Metro’s Abuse and Neglect section at 702-828-3364 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

