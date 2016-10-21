Las Vegas police rescue dozens of horses, birds from dangerous conditions

Metro’s animal cruelty unit helped rescue dozens of horses and birds on Thursday from dangerous living conditions, the department announced Friday.

Detectives were asked to assist Clark County Animal Control and Clark County Code Enforcement on Thursday at a residence in the 1800 block of Fairhaven Street, near North Decatur Boulevard. During the investigation, officers encountered several dozen horses and birds housed in conditions that would constitute animal cruelty, police said.

The preliminary investigation confirmed the animals were living in conditions that likely would cause sickness, injury or death.

With assistance from Metro’s mounted unit, the department’s animal cruelty unit, Red Rock Search and Rescue, and animal control, 21 horses and 43 fowl were removed from the property. The animals were turned over to the Lied Animal Foundation for examination and care, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. As of mid-day Friday, no arrests had been made.

Detectives believe several of the animals belong to people other than the property owner. Those who believe their animals may have been housed at this location are asked to call the Lied Animal Foundation at 702-384-3333.

Anyone with any information that could help the investigation may call Metro’s animal cruelty unit at 702-828-3307 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.