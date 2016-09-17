Man in custody after barricade in central Las Vegas apartment

Las Vegas police took a man into custody after a barricade situation Saturday afternoon at a south valley apartment complex.

About 12:10 p.m., police received a report of a domestic dispute at the Tamarus Park apartment complex near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Tamarus Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco said.

According to police, a man was inside the apartment threatening a pregnant woman with a knife. The woman left the apartment safely, but the man is still in the apartment and police are trying to establish contact with him.

A neighbor, Cheyenne Wilson, said she had been told to leave her apartment. “There was a knock on my patio door, and they told me this is a tactical situation and I had to leave,” Wilson said.

The man was taken into custody peacefully, according to police.

As of 3:15 p.m., Tamarus Street was still shut down from Flamingo Road to Rochelle Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

