Man injured in shooting inside Hard Rock parking garage in Las Vegas

Metro is investigating a shooting at the Hard Rock Hotel parking garage Saturday evening.

About 5:20 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Hard Rock Hotel parking garage, located at 4455 Paradise Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said.

A dispute between two men in a car led to the shooting, Romane said. Police believe the shooting may have been drug-related.

“The two men reportedly didn’t know each other,” he said.

The suspect took off after he shot the man. The man who was shot then drove himself home and later self-transported to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, Romane said.

As of Saturday evening, Metro is still searching for the suspect, and no arrests have been made.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.