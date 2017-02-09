NV Energy warns customers about phone scam

People are posing as NV Energy representatives in an attempt to collect illegitimate payments.

NV Energy alerted its customers about the scam, in which people are using a recording of the company’s phone system to threaten customers about their electric service, NV Energy said on Twitter.

The phone number used to call customers falsely represents itself as NV Energy, and customers are asked for an immediate payment.

“NV Energy does not call customers to demand immediate payment for any reason,” the customer alert on Twitter said. “Customers who may be at risk of having their power disconnected because of nonpayment will receive a 10-day and 48-hour notice via U.S. Mail.”

SCAM ALERT: Individuals posing as NV Energy reps are using a recording of our phone system in an attempt to collect illegitimate payments. pic.twitter.com/ZN4YeK6qx6 — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) February 9, 2017

If customers receive a call demanding immediate payment, they should refuse and notify law enforcement or NV Energy’s customer service department at 702-402-5555.

