Las Vegas police say gunman robbed South Point sports book Super Bowl Sunday

An arrest has been made in connection with the armed robbery on Super Bowl Sunday at the South Point sports book, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro officer Larry Hadfield said a man approached the sports book about 9:15 p.m. Sunday inside the hotel, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, and was brandishing a handgun.

The man left the hotel with an undisclosed amount of cash, but a suspect was taken into custody on hotel property by security the same night, Metro officer Michael Rodriguez said.

Israel Jackson, 32, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday, and his charges include robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary while possessing a deadly weapon.

The Silverton sports book was robbed at gunpoint Jan. 24, but police do not know whether the incidents are related.

