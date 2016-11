A man was shot in the arm while he was driving near Meadows Mall Tuesday night.

The 50-year-old man was driving near South Decatur Boulevard and Meadows Lane about 10:45 p.m. when somebody driving a white Chevrolet yelled at the man and fired two rounds, Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said.

He was shot in the forearm, Gordon said, and he went to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

