Las Vegas police investigating officer-involved shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating Friday after an officer shot a man in the central valley.

Police said the man was shot in the 1400 block of Decatur Boulevard, near West Washington Avenue, and was being taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

“There are no reported injuries to officers at this time,” police said in a statement.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.