Las Vegas police investigating officer-involved shooting

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Westmoreland Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By Max Michor
Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating Friday after an officer shot a man in the central valley.

Police said the man was shot in the 1400 block of Decatur Boulevard, near West Washington Avenue, and was being taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

“There are no reported injuries to officers at this time,” police said in a statement.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

