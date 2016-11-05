Man injured in west Las Vegas Valley shooting

A man was seriously injured after a shooting in the west valley Friday night.

Metro responded to the shooting about 4:40 p.m. on the 6400 block of Brittany Way near South Torrey Pines and Alta drives.

Several males were in the area near Bourbon Way where the shooting occurred, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Corey Moon said. A man then ran to the 6400 block of Brittany Way where he collapsed.

The man, who was shot once in the back, was taken to University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for serious but not life-threatening injuries, Moon said.

Police are still investigating, and there are no known suspects at this time.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.