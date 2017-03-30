Posted Updated 

Police investigating east Las Vegas shooting

The scene of a shooting at the Villas at Sunrise Mountain near the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Tree Line Drive on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a shooting at the Villas at Sunrise Mountain near the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Tree Line Drive on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a shooting at the Villas at Sunrise Mountain near the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Tree Line Drive on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a shooting at the Villas at Sunrise Mountain near the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Tree Line Drive on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a shooting at the Villas at Sunrise Mountain near the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Tree Line Drive on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a shooting at the Villas at Sunrise Mountain near the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Tree Line Drive on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A Las Vegas police officer talks to people at scene of a shooting at the Villas at Sunrise Mountain near the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Tree Line Drive on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a shooting at the Villas at Sunrise Mountain near the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Tree Line Drive on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a shooting at the Villas at Sunrise Mountain near the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Tree Line Drive on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAl

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting at an east valley apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at 2:15 p.m. to the 6300 block of East Sahara Avenue, near South Hollywood Boulevard, for reports of a person shot.

The person’s condition is unknown, Metro officer Larry Hadfield said. As of 2:30 p.m., no suspect was in custody.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

 