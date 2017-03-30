Police investigating east Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting at an east valley apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at 2:15 p.m. to the 6300 block of East Sahara Avenue, near South Hollywood Boulevard, for reports of a person shot.

The person’s condition is unknown, Metro officer Larry Hadfield said. As of 2:30 p.m., no suspect was in custody.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

