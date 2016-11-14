Las Vegas police looking for man who cut car owner, slashed tires

Las Vegas police are looking for a man who cut another man while slashing car tires near downtown Las Vegas late Sunday night.

The victim confronted the man who was slashing the tires of his car in the parking lot of 235 N. Eastern Ave., near Stewart Avenue, about 10:50 p.m., said Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department.

The man then cut the car owner on his forehead and arm. He took off and was last seen running west from the parking lot, Gordon said.

Gordon said the car owner should survive the cuts.

