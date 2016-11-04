5 spots in Las Vegas to celebrate National Nachos Day on Sunday

They’re not your nachos, but they could be

Breakfast nachos

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin

A special for National Nachos Day on Sunday, they’re layered with chorizo, potatoes, melted cheese, beans, tomatoes and jalapenos and topped with sour cream and guacamole, $15.95.

Shack nachos

Seafood Shack, Treasure Island

Tortilla chips are piled with crabmeat, house-made cheese sauce, jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole, $19.95.

Chicken nachos

Double Barrel Roadhouse, Monte Carlo

Tender chicken chunks are topped with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream and a cilantro/scallion mix, $17.

BBQ Beef Nachos

Big Mess Bar-BQ, Sam’s Town

Melted cheddar, jalapenos, black beans, chipotle sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo are piled atop tortilla chips, the whole mess crowned with house-smoked beef brisket, $8.49.

Caramel apple nachos

Nacho Daddy

Granny Smith apples are sliced and simmered, covered with warm caramel and served on cinnamon flour tortilla chips, topped with whipped cream, $7.95.

If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.