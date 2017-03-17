Saxon/UFO

The “Stallions of the Highway” shall soon stampede into Vegas, when English metal lifers Saxon, who penned said ode to motorcycle mayhem, hit the road with countrymen UFO. The former is one of the standard-bearers of the late-’70s/early-’80s New Wave of British Heavy Metal ranks, the latter a band that helped catalyze said movement with its guitar-driven proto-metal. Yeah, they’ve all gotten up there in years, but their tunes remain unvarnished by time. See them at 7 p.m. Sunday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $25; call 702-632-7600.

Goggs

Want some hardcore without the you-think-you’re-better-than-me? lyrical posturing and dudes going all Jackie Chan in the pit with their annoying karate moves? Well, Goggs is here to give it to you. The trio, which features garage rock godhead Ty Segall, Ex-Cult frontman Chris Shaw and Fuzz guitarist Charles Moothart, comes hard with a stripped-down take on early ’80s hardcore, no neck tattoos required. See them at 10 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $15; call 702-982-1764.

Moving Units

All you need to know about these L.A. post-punk revisionists is they recently released an album-length tribute to seminal depressives Joy Division. Oh, wait, you need to know one other thing: They actually did a credible job on said record, not getting lost in the shadow of those shadowy greats. See them at 10 p.m. Friday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door; call 702-982-1764.

Norma Jean

Pious ragers Norma Jean were metalcore before the term became a pejorative for so many. Seven albums in, they’ve outlived plenty of the bandwagon jumpers who made the scene so overstuffed and uninspiring for a few years there. Believe in these believers at 8 p.m. Sunday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-382-2227.

Otep

Metal’s most in-your-face feminist, Otep Shamaya brings a fierce woman’s presence to a scene dominated by dudes. Archie Bunker fans might want to sit this one out. See Otep at 7 p.m. Thursday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $17; call 702-693-5000.