This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

‘Salute to the Troops’

Fremont Street Experience will host the fourth annual “Salute to the Troops” free concert featuring Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band on the First Street Stage. Country music artist Phil Vandel will open the concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The event is sponsored by the Gary Sinise Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting and honoring U.S. service members, veterans, first responders and their families (vegasexperience.com).

Hyde Bellagio

For Veterans Day, Hyde Bellagio is offering all military personnel with a valid military ID complimentary admission and drink tickets throughout Friday night with sounds by DJ Ikon. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Bellagio. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hydebellagio.com).

DJ Kilmore

The Yard at Topgolf Las Vegas will feature beats by keyboardist and turntablist DJ Kilmore of Incubus at 9 p.m. Saturday. The show is free (topgolf.com/lasvegas).

DJ Wellman

Spend Wednesday night with DJ Wellman at 1 Oak Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).

Michael Grimm

Singer-songwriter Michael Grimm will perform inside the House of Blues Restaurant and Bar on Thursday. The Season 5 winner of “America’s Got Talent” takes the stage from 8 to 11 p.m. No cover (houseofblues.com/lasvegas).