‘American Horror Story’ creator Ryan Murphy announces ‘Coven,’ ‘Murder House’ crossover

LOS ANGELES — “American Horror Story” is no stranger to throwing in callbacks to previous seasons, seemingly tying all of its installments together in a big, bizarre interconnected universe. But it’s about to take that concept one step further.

The anthology’s co-creator, Ryan Murphy, revealed at Entertainment Weekly’s Popfest on Sunday that he’s planning a crossover season for “Murder House” (Season 1) and “Coven” (Season 3). And it will move beyond just callbacks.

“There will be characters from ‘Murder House’ and characters from ‘Coven’ together,” he clarified.

The crossover will not, however, be the next season, which has already been greenlit. This may be because of actor schedules; Connie Britton, for example, who starred in the “Murder House” season of “AHS,” has a season of “Nashville” debuting on CMT early next year.

“I’ve [already] started going to actors from both of the seasons, quietly, saying, ‘I think in this window, if you could fit us in,’” said Murphy. “So yeah, it’s fun. It’s weird.”

The announcement opens the door for tons of “AHS” vets to come back into the fold. Dylan McDermott, Kate Mara, Alexandra Breckenridge, Zachary Quinto, Gabourey Sidibe, and, of course, Jessica Lange, could all presumably return in a “Murder House”-“Coven” crossover. And “AHS” has had actors play multiple characters in one season before — just think back to when Sarah Paulson brought back her “Murder House” character for the end of “Hotel.”

The current season of “AHS,” “Roanoke,” airs Wednesday nights on FX.