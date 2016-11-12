This week’s 5 best bets for what to watch

‘Good Behavior’

It’s a long way from Lady Mary. “Downton Abbey’s” Michelle Dockery stars as a thief and con artist, fresh out of prison, in the gritty drama “Good Behavior” (9 p.m. Tuesday, TNT).

‘Hamlet’

Now that you’ve seen him in “Doctor Strange,” Benedict Cumberbatch is back in movie theaters in “Hamlet,” filmed at the Barbican Theatre in London. See it at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Colonnade, Sam’s Town and Village Square.

‘Shooter’

Sniper Bob Lee Swagger (Ryan Phillippe) is drawn into a conspiracy in “Shooter” (10 p.m. Tuesday, USA), based on the 2007 movie. Its premiere already has been delayed twice by real-life shootings, so this one isn’t exactly set in stone.

‘Mars’

In 2033, astronauts are about to touch down on the red planet in the scripted-documentary hybrid “Mars” (9 p.m. Monday, National Geographic Channel).

‘Red Oaks’

Head back to the ’80s and the prestigious Red Oaks Country Club in “Red Oaks: Season 2” (Friday, Amazon), the comedy executive produced by Steven Soderbergh.