Las Vegas malls, airport welcome new boutiques

Lush

Lush, the potently fragrant, wildly popular British bath and body shop, has expanded its presence on the Strip — tripling the size of its former digs and relocating within the mall. The new boutique features a consultation station where visitors can lather up, slather and sample the vegan, handmade products. The decor reflects the rustic, vintage charm of the brand’s London venues with assorted salvaged and reclaimed furniture and accents. Themed, gift and seasonal products, such as the spring collection that includes a collection of “carrots” ($12.95) to make bath bubbles and a golden Easter Egg ($57.95) filled with two bath bombs (scented, effervescent orbs), soap bars, lip scrub, and bath oil.

Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd. www.lushusa.com

Soft Surroundings

Soft Surroundings, which began as a catalog in 1999, has opened its first Nevada location — and its 45 in the U.S. — in Henderson. Offering a variety of women’s clothing, shoes and swimwear, along with home decor and beauty products, the brand is known for using extremely soft fabrics. It features complimentary cosmetic and skin care consultations and beauty events, including one this week. Flawless Finish, designed to help customers find their perfect foundation, will feature beauty products from Jane Iredale’s line. The event, which runs through April 8, offers a gift with purchase along with the consultation. Based in St. Louis, Soft Surroundings is undergoing a 17-store expansion.

The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2220 Village Walk Drive, Henderson. www.softsurroundings.com

Alex and Ani

Heading out of Las Vegas and want to grab a signature gift? Environmentally friendly jewelry company Alex and Ani has opened a shop — its sixth in Las Vegas — at McCarran International Airport’s D Gates. The store features a variety of pieces including bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings. The company has raised more than $38 million through its program Charity by Design, which offers a wide selection of jewelry dedicated solely to raising awareness for causes including the National Autism Association, ASPCA and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Pieces designed for each cause feature a pendant with the cause logo inscribed upon it.

Terminal 1, McCarran International Airport. www.alexandani.com

Dsquared2

Miami, New York, Beverly Hills … and now, Las Vegas. Luxury clothing and accessories brand Dsquared2 chose the Entertainment Capital of the World for the location of its fourth flagship store, opening recently at The Shops at Crystals on the Strip. A Hollywood favorite, Dsquared2 combines elements of masculine and feminine sensibilities with Italian tailoring to create one-of-a-kind looks for its customers. Created by Canadian twin brothers Dean and Dan Caten in 1995, the brand’s motto is “Born in Canada, Living in London, Made in Italy.” The Las Vegas shop offers collections for men and women in addition to accessories, fragrances and eyewear.

The Shops at Crystals. 3720 S Las Vegas Blvd. www.dsquared2.com/us

