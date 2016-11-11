Here’s where to find free and discounted Veterans Day offers and events in Las Vegas

In an effort to support our troops, numerous Las Vegas-area businesses are rallying to offer military personnel free and discounted access to events and attractions.

This is not intended to be a complete listing. Discounts are available to veterans and retired members of the military. ID required. Unless otherwise noted, they apply on Friday, Nov. 11.

4th Annual Salute to the Troops;https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/ Fremont Street Experience will host a free concert featuring Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. on the 1st Street Stage.

The Adventuredome; https://www.circuscircus.com/en/adventuredome.html All active military personnel with a valid ID will receive 40 percent off all-day ride passes on Friday

Alamo Car Wash; 702-876-3500 http://www.alamohandcarwash.com/ Receive a free car wash at Las Vegas locations.

Fiesta Henderson;https://www.sclv.com/Corporate/Newsroom/2014/10312014 Guests are invited to sign the Veteran’s Day Tribute Wall to support those who have served.

Great Clips; http://www.greatclips.com/promotions/veterans-day Customers who come in for a service on Veterans Day get a free haircut card to give to veterans, redeemable through Dec. 31.

High Roller; https://www.caesars.com/linq/high-roller Active and retired military receive a free standard ticket to ride the High Roller.

Horses4Heroes;http://www.horses4heroes.org/ The organization is hosting its annual open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities include guided horseback rides, a petting zoo, hay rides and a bounce house.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway;http://www.glitteringlightslasvegas.com/.Veterans and their families gain free entry to Glittering Lights, Nevada’s largest holiday drive-thru light show on Friday.

The Roller Coaster at New York-New York; https://www.newyorknewyork.com/en/entertainment/the-big-apple-coaster-and-arcade.html All active and retired military personnel with a valid ID receive $7 admission, up to two tickets.

RTC; http://www.rtcsnv.com/transit/fare-information/veterans-reduced-fare-program/ Active military service members and veterans may ride any RTC fixed-route service free from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, with a military or veterans’ identification card from any state.

Shark Reef Aquarium; 702-632-4555 or http://www.sharkreef.com/visitor/prices.aspx All active and retired military personnel will receive complimentary admission and dependants will receive $10 general admission with a valid ID November 11, 12 and 13.

Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat; 702-791-7188 or https://www.mirage.com/en/amenities/siegfried-roys-secret-garden-and-dolphin-habitat.html All active and retired military personnel with a valid ID will receive complimentary admission November 8-13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The National Parks; https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm. Free entrance to any National Park Service site.

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center; 702-791-9000 or http://www.lasvegas.va.gov/. Free barbecue, car show, health fair and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Wagner Dental; 702-878-5599 or http://wagnerdentist.com/. Dr. Kent Wagner and his team of dentists will be opening their practice to offer complimentary dental services including fillings, cleanings and extractions on Friday.