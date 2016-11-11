Posted 

Here’s where to find free and discounted Veterans Day offers and events in Las Vegas

Guests are invited to sign the Veteran's Day Tribute Wall to support those who have served.(Courtesy)

By JANNA KAREL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

In an effort to support our troops, numerous Las Vegas-area businesses are rallying to offer military personnel free and discounted access to events and attractions.

This is not intended to be a complete listing. Discounts are available to veterans and retired members of the military. ID required. Unless otherwise noted, they apply on Friday, Nov. 11.

4th Annual Salute to the Troops;https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/ Fremont Street Experience will host a free concert featuring Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. on the 1st Street Stage.

The Adventuredome; https://www.circuscircus.com/en/adventuredome.html All active military personnel with a valid ID will receive 40 percent off all-day ride passes on Friday

Alamo Car Wash; 702-876-3500 http://www.alamohandcarwash.com/ Receive a free car wash at Las Vegas locations.

Fiesta Henderson;https://www.sclv.com/Corporate/Newsroom/2014/10312014 Guests are invited to sign the Veteran’s Day Tribute Wall to support those who have served.

Great Clips; http://www.greatclips.com/promotions/veterans-day Customers who come in for a service on Veterans Day get a free haircut card to give to veterans, redeemable through Dec. 31.

High Roller; https://www.caesars.com/linq/high-roller Active and retired military receive a free standard ticket to ride the High Roller.

Horses4Heroes;http://www.horses4heroes.org/ The organization is hosting its annual open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities include guided horseback rides, a petting zoo, hay rides and a bounce house.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway;http://www.glitteringlightslasvegas.com/.Veterans and their families gain free entry to Glittering Lights, Nevada’s largest holiday drive-thru light show on Friday.

The Roller Coaster at New York-New York; https://www.newyorknewyork.com/en/entertainment/the-big-apple-coaster-and-arcade.html All active and retired military personnel with a valid ID receive $7 admission, up to two tickets.

RTC; http://www.rtcsnv.com/transit/fare-information/veterans-reduced-fare-program/ Active military service members and veterans may ride any RTC fixed-route service free from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, with a military or veterans’ identification card from any state.

Shark Reef Aquarium; 702-632-4555 or http://www.sharkreef.com/visitor/prices.aspx All active and retired military personnel will receive complimentary admission and dependants will receive $10 general admission with a valid ID November 11, 12 and 13.

Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat; 702-791-7188 or https://www.mirage.com/en/amenities/siegfried-roys-secret-garden-and-dolphin-habitat.html All active and retired military personnel with a valid ID will receive complimentary admission November 8-13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The National Parks; https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm. Free entrance to any National Park Service site.

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center; 702-791-9000 or http://www.lasvegas.va.gov/. Free barbecue, car show, health fair and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Wagner Dental; 702-878-5599 or http://wagnerdentist.com/. Dr. Kent Wagner and his team of dentists will be opening their practice to offer complimentary dental services including fillings, cleanings and extractions on Friday.

 