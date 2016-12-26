Zion National Park record visitation continues over holiday despite poor travel conditions

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A record year for visitation at Zion National Park has continued through the holiday season despite snow and poor road conditions.

The Spectrum newspaper in St. George reports that recent snowstorms left parts of red rock formations and trees in park coated in snow.

Visitor Kaylan McPherson said she enjoyed how the park was relatively empty compared to her last visit in July. She came with friends ahead of Christmas for the winter visit.

Jentrie Nixon said her recent Zion visit made her realize the park is worth visiting in different seasons.

Zion National Park officials say the 4.2 million visitors through November marked a 15-percent increase from the year before.