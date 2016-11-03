Vegas Stripped: Keeping the tradition of cigars alive in Las Vegas — VIDEO

Vicente Perez, owner of Don Vicente Cigar Co., smokes from 12 to 15-16 cigars daily. He’s a fifth generation cigar maker, hailing from Cuba.

“Here you have freedom of everything. Over there (Cuba), you don’t have freedom of nothing,” Perez said.

Perez and his workers enjoy making handmade cigars, and are more like family. Everyone knows what they have to accomplish, and they have fun with it.

“Cigars are something to enjoy. It’s not like cigarettes. How many people try to quit smoking cigars? You don’t,” Perez said. “Everybody wants to quit smoking cigarettes.”

Perez believes that making cigars by hand is a dying art. It’s a tradition and a different way of living.

“I enjoy what I do. I smoke like crazy. Love my family.”

