Fire damages vacant house in northeast Las Vegas

A vacant home in the northeast valley caught fire Monday morning, according to a Clark County Fire Department release.

Firefighters responded to the reported fire at 4179 Studio St. about 6:40 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire. The single-story home appeared to be vacant, he said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the release said.

Damages have not been estimated.

