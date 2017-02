The southern 215 Beltway has re-opened near Gibson Road after being shut Wednesday morning.

The eastbound lanes of the beltway were closed at Gibson in Henderson while crews cleaned up after a vehicle crash, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

The crash was reported about 5:45 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The RTC reported on Twitter that lanes reopened about 7:15 a.m.

