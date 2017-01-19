Henderson council proposes marijuana moratorium ordinance

The Henderson City Council has moved a step closer to passage of an almost yearlong moratorium on all retail activity related to recreational marijuana.

The council proposed the ordinance at its Tuesday meeting to give officials time to plan comprehensive zoning, land-use and public safety regulatory plans.

“Mayor Hafen and the council want to make sure they have the time needed to review the regulations being developed by the state of Nevada and any changes made by the Nevada Legislature before making any determinations related to the licensing, operation and location of recreational marijuana businesses in Henderson,” city spokesman David Cherry said.

The 360-day moratorium focuses on the application, licensing and operation of recreational marijuana establishments and the cultivation, manufacturing, production, testing, transportation and sale of recreational marijuana. Council members will vote on the ordinance at their Feb. 7 meeting.

The ordinance states the moratorium can be lifted at any time once the City Council adopts regulations on all commercial activity related to recreational marijuana — with the exclusion of sales. The council also has the ability to extend the ordinance an additional 90 days.

Recreational marijuana became legal this year in Nevada for adults 21 years and older, following the approval of Question 2 in November’s election. However, stores aren’t allowed to sell recreational marijuana for at least several months.

Under Question 2, the state has until Jan. 1, 2018, to create regulations before it accepts license applications for recreational dispensaries.

City officials said their goal is to maintain public health, safety, morals, good order and general welfare of residents and to safeguard the public.

According to the ordinance “… the residents of the City of Henderson run the risk of having recreational marijuana related establishments that are operating in a manner that are not conducive to maintaining public safety and quality of life.”

Public comments on the moratorium are scheduled before the Feb. 7 council meeting.

