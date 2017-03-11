1 dead, 1 hospitalized after west Las Vegas Valley crash

One person is dead and another remains hospitalized after a crash Friday evening in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of El Capitan Way and West Flamingo Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

A red sedan and black sedan were involved in the wreck, but it was unclear as of Friday night which vehicle was at fault.

Two patients were taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where one later died, Rogers said.

The intersection was shut down after the crash and was expected to remain closed for a few hours Friday night.

The county coroner will name the person who died once family has been notified.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.