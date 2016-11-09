2 pedestrians hospitalized after crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Two pedestrians were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle late Tuesday in the northwest valley.

The crash happened about 7:45 p.m. just north of the intersection at Jones and Lake Mead boulevards. A driver headed south on Jones hit the man and woman, who were in the roadway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

It was unclear as of 8 p.m. if the pedestrians were in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. Both were taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in unknown conditions.

The driver, who was operating a black Mercedes, showed no signs of impairment, Gordon said.

As of 9:30 p.m., Jones was shut down between Lake Mead and West Eugene Avenue and expected to remain closed for a few hours.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.